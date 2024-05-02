NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $249.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $161.23 and a 12-month high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

