Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.17 and a 200 day moving average of $162.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.