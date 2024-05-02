iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,103,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares during the period.

IEI stock opened at $113.51 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

