American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $1,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,592.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,675 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 26.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,432,000 after purchasing an additional 522,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $88.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $92.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.72. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

