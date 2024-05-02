Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

