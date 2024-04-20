Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

FENG stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $22.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company's stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

