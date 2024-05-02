Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,906,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,035,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $199.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.02 and a 200 day moving average of $192.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $204.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

