Goosehead Insurance, Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report issued on Monday, April 15th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Goosehead Insurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

GSHD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 101.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 392.58% and a net margin of 5.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,934 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $297,685.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,848.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

