Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $2.01 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $25.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

