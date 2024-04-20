Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $2.01 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $25.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
