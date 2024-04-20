Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of ATHX opened at $0.00 on Friday. Athersys has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $277,735.50, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Athersys by 604.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Athersys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 438.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Stories

