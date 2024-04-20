ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Up 1.5 %

ENGlobal stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of ENGlobal

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENG. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ENGlobal by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

