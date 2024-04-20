Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIRI opened at $5.19 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

