Safehold Inc. $SAFE Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,088 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Safehold worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Safehold by 136.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Safehold by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Safehold by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Trading Up 3.6%

Safehold stock opened at $15.8450 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Safehold had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $93.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Safehold’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SAFE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SAFE

Safehold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.