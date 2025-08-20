Invesco Ltd. Has $28.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,953,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.02% of Wendy’s worth $28,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1,111.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski bought 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,206.08. This represents a 21.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on Wendy’s in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 target price on Wendy’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.76.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

WEN stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.31.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 103.07% and a net margin of 8.63%.The firm had revenue of $560.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

