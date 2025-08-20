Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 1,747 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,855 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,806 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,174,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,794,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $208.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.46 and a fifty-two week high of $213.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $546,405.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,297,902.69. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

