Invesco Ltd. Has $29.09 Million Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.98% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $29,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1%

CPRX opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $61,376.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,205.21. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

