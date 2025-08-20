Swiss National Bank Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Teradata Corporation $TDC

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Teradata worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teradata by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $752,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Teradata by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Teradata by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,114,000 after purchasing an additional 121,923 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Teradata Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TDC stock opened at $21.1050 on Wednesday. Teradata Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Teradata had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 96.29%. The firm had revenue of $408.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.510-0.55 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

