Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,968 Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,464,000 after acquiring an additional 133,216 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,577,000 after buying an additional 120,376 shares during the last quarter. Sophron Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $7,736,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 103,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $5,499,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 2,500 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $341,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 68,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,330,587.45. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $121.5930 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.20 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.84 and a 200 day moving average of $131.33.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna set a $140.00 price target on Choice Hotels International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $134.08.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

