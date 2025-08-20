Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. $MRTN

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.23% of Marten Transport worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Stock Up 3.0%

Marten Transport stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.91 million, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.09 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRTN

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.