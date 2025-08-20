HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 7,928 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Arcosa worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Arcosa by 81.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 223.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $97.1180 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.11 and a 52 week high of $113.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average is $86.71. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $736.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Arcosa has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 7,966 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $762,903.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,277.13. The trade was a 28.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $744,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,406.40. The trade was a 40.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,406 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.