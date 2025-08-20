Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Curbline Properties worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CURB. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Curbline Properties by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Curbline Properties by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curbline Properties news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $638,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 176,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,333.60. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CURB

Curbline Properties Price Performance

CURB opened at $22.3060 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.020 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.