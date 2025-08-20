Unum Group $UNM Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Unum Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group stock opened at $69.0640 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.15.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

