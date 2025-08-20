Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 16,419 Shares of APi Group Corporation $APG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of APi Group worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in APi Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,427,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in APi Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in APi Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $31.3333 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.6667 price target on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

APG opened at $35.3520 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. APi Group Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.48 and a beta of 1.56.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James Arseniadis sold 4,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $171,345.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,116 shares in the company, valued at $428,664.08. This represents a 28.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $6,627,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,443,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,615,362.88. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 589,843 shares of company stock worth $20,694,672 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

