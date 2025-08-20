500 Shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Howard Hughes by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 1.5%

Howard Hughes stock opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.22. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

