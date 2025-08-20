The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $26,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 483.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Boston Beer stock opened at $223.0480 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.34 and a 1-year high of $329.55. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.08. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.65%.The firm had revenue of $587.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-10.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total value of $131,544.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,916.60. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $219.00 to $187.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.09.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

