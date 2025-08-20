Invesco Ltd. Buys 66,942 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.43% of Ichor worth $26,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ichor by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 65,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen purchased 3,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 42,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,540. The trade was a 7.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie purchased 25,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $415,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 60,011 shares in the company, valued at $997,982.93. The trade was a 71.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ICHR opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $610.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $240.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.51 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Ichor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

