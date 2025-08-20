Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Clorox by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $120.78 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $117.35 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.56 and its 200 day moving average is $135.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 76.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Clorox from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $143.36.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

