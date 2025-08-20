Janux Therapeutics, Inc. $JANX Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,365,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,562,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,617,000 after buying an additional 1,038,996 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,515,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,246,000 after buying an additional 1,115,412 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,061,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,926,000 after buying an additional 986,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,524,000 after buying an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Shares of JANX stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.86. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

