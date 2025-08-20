Nuveen LLC Takes Position in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 224,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,809,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.25% of National Fuel Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,515,000 after buying an additional 491,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,320 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,837,000 after acquiring an additional 279,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,043,000 after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 93.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 951,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,315,000 after acquiring an additional 460,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NFG. Wall Street Zen lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.6%

NFG stock opened at $85.9960 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.35. National Fuel Gas Company has a 52 week low of $58.32 and a 52 week high of $89.82.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $531.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 80.45%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

