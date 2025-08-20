Nuveen LLC Makes New $19.51 Million Investment in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 688,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,510,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,883,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,801,000 after purchasing an additional 877,162 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 659,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 147,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,557,000 after purchasing an additional 285,662 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price objective on Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.59.

Moderna Stock Down 0.6%

Moderna stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.83. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $89.80.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.33) EPS. The company's revenue was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile



Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

