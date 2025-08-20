BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in BILL were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BILL by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 2,189.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BILL from $88.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on BILL from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

BILL stock opened at $41.2830 on Wednesday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -344.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.62.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $73,100.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,735.60. This trade represents a 15.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $420,734.50. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

