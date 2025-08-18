Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 612 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 325.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hara Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $73.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $74.96.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

