Swiss National Bank Has $5.99 Million Position in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 12.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 334,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,974,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,595,000 after purchasing an additional 83,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

In related news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.88, for a total value of $171,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,505,708.40. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,400.10. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $234.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.93. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.84 and a 1 year high of $241.64.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

