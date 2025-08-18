Swiss National Bank Sells 1,400 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,081,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,319,000 after buying an additional 31,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,134,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,843,000 after buying an additional 309,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,979,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 893,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,782,000 after buying an additional 78,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 631,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,935,000 after buying an additional 237,983 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

CBZ opened at $62.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $90.13.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney A. Young bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,860.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,310 shares in the company, valued at $518,793.30. This trade represents a 31.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

