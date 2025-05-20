Top Energy Stocks To Consider – May 17th

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, GE Vernova, NRG Energy, and Vistra are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies that explore for, produce, refine or distribute energy resources—ranging from oil and natural gas to coal and renewables. Their performance is driven by factors such as global commodity prices, regulatory policies and technological developments, making them a way for investors to gain exposure to energy demand trends and hedge against inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.98. 93,349,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,010,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.56, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.59.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,996,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,203,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.13. 14,040,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,556,607. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.85. The company has a market cap of $466.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.04. 8,191,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,023,184. The company has a market capitalization of $248.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.76.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $428.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,890. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.09.

NRG Energy (NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

NYSE:NRG traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,988,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.98. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $159.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE:VST traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,240,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,564,041. Vistra has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

