Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 48,258 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,258 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Knowles were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Knowles by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 835.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KN. StockNews.com cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Craig Hallum raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $95,651.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,683.50. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Price Performance

NYSE:KN opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $20.86.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.95 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

About Knowles

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).



