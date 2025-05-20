Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 73,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,364,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,854,000 after purchasing an additional 685,371 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,119,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,744,000 after buying an additional 924,027 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,909,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,218,000 after buying an additional 3,614,623 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,498,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after buying an additional 684,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,308,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a current ratio of 21.52. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $19.09.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider David M. Chao sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $120,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,370.19. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,100.81. The trade was a 14.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,342. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.