Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 100.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,215 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.09% of Liberty Energy worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 54,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.55.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $977.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

