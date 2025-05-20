Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Herc were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Herc by 878.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Shares of HRI opened at $136.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.85. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.19 and a 12-month high of $246.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.77.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.67 million. Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.36%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

