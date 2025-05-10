Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Community Health Systems worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,166,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,678 shares during the last quarter. Helix Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,923,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 913.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,420,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 1,280,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYH. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group set a $3.50 price objective on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CYH opened at $3.50 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $491.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

