Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 527 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in StoneX Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $87.96 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $97.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.63.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,457 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $695,439.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,265,788.04. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $1,767,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,185,718.48. This represents a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,457 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,594. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

