Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231,118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 9.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 101,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Green Dot by 31.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 78,547 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 342.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 68,481 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Green Dot stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $452.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.87. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Northland Securities raised shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

