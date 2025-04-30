Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $81.84 Million Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,694,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $81,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,675.12. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

LiveRamp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,732.80 and a beta of 1.05.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

