Invesco Ltd. Sells 144,946 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Darling Ingredients worth $20,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,956,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,844,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after buying an additional 1,235,985 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 973,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after acquiring an additional 708,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,919,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,049,000 after acquiring an additional 595,325 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

DAR stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

