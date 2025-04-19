UBS Group Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $180.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.51.

NVDA stock opened at $101.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in NVIDIA by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $196,711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,061,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $948,229,000 after buying an additional 35,684 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

