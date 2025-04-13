Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 36,314 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.15% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $23,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $92.10 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $84.85 and a 52-week high of $115.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

