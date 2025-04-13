Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 198.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 762,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507,396 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 612,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 148,938 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 245,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 725.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,714 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 24.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 159,364 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE HOUS opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

