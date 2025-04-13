Trexquant Investment LP Sells 553 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $497.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $545.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.45.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

