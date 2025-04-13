Trexquant Investment LP Sells 224 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,979.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,915.68. This represents a 26.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $82.82 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average is $93.72. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.