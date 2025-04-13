Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $60,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,047,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,298,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,402,000 after acquiring an additional 499,067 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 330.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 188,997 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $6,428,000. Finally, PB Investment Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 571,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 31,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HGV shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $45.48.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

